Leader says Sacred Defense must not be forgotten

TEHRAN - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the sacrifices made during the Sacred Defense against the invading army of Saddam Hussein in the 1980s must not be forgotten or denied.

The Leader made the remarks during a meeting with organizers of a congress on 6,200 martyrs of Markazi Province on Monday, September 30.

The statements of the Leader in meeting with organizers of the congress was published in Arak, the capital of Markazi province, on Thursday, October 3.

Describing martyrdom as a blessing of God, Ayatollah Khamenei said people can learn a lot from the biography of martyrs.

