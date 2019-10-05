Industrial projects inaugurated in 3 provinces

TEHRAN – In a two-day visit to the provinces of Qazvin, Gilan and Alborz during October 2-3, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani visited and inaugurated 13 industrial projects in these provinces.

According to a report published by the ministry, during the trip Rahmani visited several industrial units and also inaugurated numerous manufacturing units and knowledge-based companies in the mentioned provinces.

Visiting Abyek Cement Company in Alborz province and meeting with the province’s entrepreneurs and businessmen, visiting Dastranj Reza Baft knowledge-based factory as well as inaugurating Tuneel Saz Machine knowledge-based company in Qazvin province, and also inaugurating a copper wire production unit in Gilan province were among the events in which the minister participated.

Rahmani also held talks with Gilan’s businessmen, entrepreneurs and owners of industrial units and discussed avenues for enhancing the province’s domestic production sector.

“The most important goal which the U.S. sought in imposing sanctions was to close our industrial units, but fortunately with the measures and steps taken by the government as well as the support of the people, the economic embargo on our country in the manufacturing sector has virtually failed,” he said.

According to the official, Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is following several programs for promoting domestic production across the country.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting the country’s exporters and creating specialized working groups in order to promote exports to the neighboring countries, reviving the country’s idle production units and small and medium sized mines, supporting domestic auto part manufacturers, holding exhibitions for encouraging domestic production, signing cooperation agreements with knowledge-based companies and universities are among the major steps taken by the industry ministry in order to promote domestic production and boost exports.

EF/MA

PHOTO: Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Rahmani cutting the ribbon in a ceremony for inaugurating Tuneel Saz Machine knowledge-based company in Qazvin province on October 2

