Dr. Abu Safiya enduring severe abuse in Israeli prison

Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, is being held under extremely alarming conditions after being detained and taken to an Israeli prison in December following a brutal military campaign on the key Gaza hospital, Al Mayadeen reported.

His lawyer, Ghaida Qasem, detailed Abu Safiya's state on Monday, reporting that he had lost at least 40 kilograms, dropping from about 100 to 60kg since he was abducted and imprisoned. According to Qasem, he also endured a brutal 30-minute beating that targeted his chest, face, head, and neck.

Despite suffering from irregular heartbeats, Israeli authorities have denied him access to essential medication, treatment, and a specialist doctor. According to the statement, he remains dressed in winter clothing under extreme conditions of starvation, torture, and complete isolation.

It is worth noting that Dr. Abu Safiya is held in an underground cell with no exposure to sunlight, further exacerbating his deteriorating health.