Transport Ministry inks co-op MOU with Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology

TEHRAN – Iran’s Transport and Urban Development Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology for cooperation in the fields of road transportation and aviation.

As reported by the portal of the Transport Ministry, the MOU was signed in a ceremony attended by the Transport Minister Mohammad Eslami and the Vice President for Scientific Affairs Sorena Satari at the place of the ministry on Sunday.

The MOU covers a variety of areas for mutual cooperation, including development of the upstream sector and establishing a roadmap in this regard, cooperation in execution of joint projects, planning for the application of new technologies to improve services in the field, productivity and facilitation of the country's transportation, reducing damages during crisis and unexpected events like natural disasters, commercialization and the creation of new businesses with the aid of knowledge-based companies.

Optimizing the existing structures, processes, and rules, collaboration with related international organizations and institutions for transferring technical knowledge into the country and benefiting from international and regional opportunities as well as accelerating technological advances in the field of transportation were also among the subjects covered in the agreement.

During the event, two agreements were also signed in the field of aviation, one for domestic production of a Reid vapor pressure (RVP) measuring device and the other for manufacturing a device for controlling the visibility on the runway when the airplanes are landing or taking off.

EF/MA