“Gray Body” from Iran to compete in LA Femme festival

TEHRAN – Iranian director Samaneh Shojaei’s short animation “Gray Body” will go on screen at the 15th edition of the LA Femme International Film Festival in Beverly Hills, California, the U.S.

The film is about a doctor who is visiting with one of his patients, while there is a room full of psychiatric patients, who are waiting for him and cannot be calm anymore.

“Gray Body” has also been selected to go on screen at the 30th edition of the New Orleans Film Festival, which will be held in the U.S. city from October 16 to 23.

The LA Femme International Film Festival, which aims at empowering women working behind the camera as directors, producers and writers, will run from October 17 to 20.

Photo: A scene from “Gray Body” by Iranian director Samaneh Shojaei.

