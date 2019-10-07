Turkey seeking ways to boost trade with Iran: envoy

TEHRAN – Turkish Ambassador to Tehran Derya Ors said his country is looking for ways to improve its trade ties with Iran despite the U.S. sanctions, the portal of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) reported.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari in Tehran on Monday.

In the meeting, the officials discussed the trade relations between the two countries and emphasized the need to continue and develop bilateral cooperation despite the pressure imposed by the U.S. sanctions.

The Turkish ambassador also announced that his country is seeking ways to continue purchasing oil from Iran.

Referring to the determination of the two countries’ presidents for developing economic relations, Ors voiced the readiness of the Turkish private sector for cooperation with Iranian firms despite the American sanctions.

He further pointed to the target of $30 billion annual trade set by Iran and Turkey, saying that the level of bilateral trade exchange is expected to rise in light of mutual efforts.

Ors also mentioned the two countries banking relations, noting that despite the pressures and threats from the U.S., Turkey’s Halk bank has continued to cooperate with the Iranian market so that currently about 85 percent of the financial transactions between the two countries is running through this bank.

Khansari for his part pointed out that Iran and Turkey are not only trying to maintain the current level of economic relations despite the pressure of sanctions, the two sides are aiming to boost it to $30 billion.

“Although the $30 billion trade targeting of the two countries has not yet been achieved, the ways for developing economic ties are not closed and the two neighboring countries can expand their cooperation,” he said.

