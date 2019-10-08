Cinéma Vérité receives about 6,000 submissions from over 100 countries

TEHRAN – The 13th edition of Cinéma Vérité, Iran’s major international documentary film festival, has received about 6,000 submissions from over 100 countries, the Documentary and Experimental Film Center, the organizer of the festival, announced on Tuesday.

The submissions are mostly from Italy, Canada, the U.S., Austria, Egypt, Japan, Taiwan, France, Russia, Australia, Korea, Finland, Lebanon, India, Germany and Pakistan.

The official lineup of the festival will be announced in early November.

The Cinéma Vérité festival will be held in Tehran from December 9 to 16.

Photo: A poster for the Cinéma Vérité festival.

ABU/MMS/YAW

