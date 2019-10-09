Ayatollah Khamenei: Use of nuclear bomb is absolutely anti-sharia 

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution said in remarks on Wednesday that although Iran was able to build nuclear weapons it did not do so because according to Islamic sharia it is absolutely banned and there is no reason to waste money for production and stockpile of such weapons.

“Though we were able to take such a step, based on the decree of the dear Islam we declared it completely haram (religiously banned), therefore there is no reason to incur cost for production and stockpiling of a weapon that its use is absolutely haram,” the Leader said in a meeting with a large number of highly-talented youth.

