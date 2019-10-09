Iranian photographers win awards at Romanian contest

TEHRAN – Four Iranian photographers have won awards at the 3rd International Art Photographic Salon Varadinum in Oradea, Romania, the organizers have announced.

“Colorful Village” by Babak Mehrafshar won the FIAP Gold Medal in the Travel Section, while the Varadinum Silver Medal in this category went to Mohammadreza Masumi for his single photo “Cold Road”.

Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi won the PSA Bronze Medal for his photo “Sar Aqa Seyyed” and Behnam Nasri received the Varadinum Ribbon for “Furnace”.

Nasri also won the MAFOSZ Silver Medal for his single photo “Enthusiasm” in the Open Monochrome Section.



An exhibition of the winning works will be held on October 30 in Oradea and several other Romanian cities.

Photo: “Colorful Village” by Babak Mehrafshar the FIAP Gold Medal at the 3rd International Art Photographic Salon Varadinum in Oradea, Romania.

