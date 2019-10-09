Cambodia not afraid of facing Iran: Felix Dalmas

TEHRAN - Cambodia national team head coach Felix Dalmas says that they will play Iran without fear at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

The East Asians will meet powerhouse Iran in Group C in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Thursday.

Team Melli started the campaign with a 2-0 win away at Hong Kong on Matchday Two.

Cambodia have just earned one point from their opening two matches.

“It will be good opportunity for us to test ourselves because we will play against one of the strongest teams in Asia. I hope we take one more step in line with our plan to improve football in Cambodia,” Dalmas said.

“Iran are a powerful team but our football ideology is clear. We will make every effort to play a good football against every team. This is the most important thing,” the 31-year-old Argentinian coach added.

“We consider the match as a great opportunity to improve our potential. We want to compete, that’s why we are here. We know the difference between two teams but we will do our best,” Dalmas stated.

“Me and Keisuke Honda have a same ideology in the team and help each other to reach our goal. Honda is a professional coach and has played a key role in the team’s improvement. We have different characters but are looking for a same goal,” Dalmas concluded.