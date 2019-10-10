Nothing done yet: Mark Wilmots

TEHRAN – Iran national football team head coach Marc Wilmots says that they have not done anything yet after beating Cambodia 14-0 in Group C of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday.

The win was Team Melli’s second in a row following a 2-0 win over Hong Kong in their opening game last month.

“I had said we would play an attacking football against Cambodia. We're still in a transition phase and the new players have been added to the team,” Wilmots said in the post-match news conference.

“We have an important match with Bahrain and need to keep our concentration. We want one more three points. We haven't done anything yet,” the Belgian coach added.

The Iranian women attended the match for the first time after many years.

“It was a historic day for the Iranian women. I want to thank them for their presence at the stadium,” Wilmots stated.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein