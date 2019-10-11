Intl. building industry expo running in Isfahan

TEHRAN – The 22nd International Exhibition of Building Industry kicked off on Thursday at Isfahan International Fairground, in the central province of Isfahan.

As reported by IRNA, the exhibition is attended by more than 130 Iranian and foreign exhibitors from various countries including China, Turkey and Russia, which are presenting their latest and most advanced plans and designs in three major areas of modern technologies, structures and facades.

The exhibition features a variety of areas in the building industry including steel, concrete and prefabricated structures, interior design and decoration, smart buildings, energy-efficient doors and windows, elevators and escalators, aluminum profiles and insulation as well as thermal and acoustic proof material, ventilation, tubes and polymers, ceramic tiles, valves, and new building designs.

According to the organizers, the exhibition aims to present the capacities and capabilities of Iranian builders, and also to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the country’s construction industry, and to get the participants acquainted with the latest developments in the industry in Iran and around the world.

Several scientific and educational conferences, workshops and meetings with engineers, academics and lecturers from universities and relevant institutions are also planned to be held on the sidelines of this four-day event.

EF/MA