Intl. kitchen expo underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – The third edition of Iran’s International Trade Show for Hotel, Restaurant and Catering Equipment (Iran Kitchen 2019) kicked off on Friday at Tehran’s Shahr-e-Aftab Exhibition Center.

According to IRIB, over 78 exhibitors are showcasing their latest products and services in this four-day event.

The exhibition covers a variety of areas including catering equipment, food preparation equipment, storage equipment, coffee shop equipment, disposable packaging and utensils, restaurant equipment, decoration, restaurant furniture, restaurant utensils and more.

Concurrent to the exhibition, a gastronomy festival is also being held at the same venue.

EF/MA