Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform “The Fateful Day”

TEHRAN – The Tehran Symphony Orchestra will be performing “The Fateful Day” film score composed by Iranian maestro Majid Entezami at the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) in Tehran on October 21.

Entezami himself will conduct the concert, which is part of the program “Forty Days of Love” organized by NLAI to honor 40 Iranian artists who have created outstanding works about the tragedy of Ashura over the past century.

“The Fateful Day” was directed by Shahram Asadi in 1995 based on a play written by Bahram Beizai.

The film is the story of a Christian man who converts to Islam for the love of a Muslim girl. At the wedding, he hears voices calling for help. He leaves the ceremony and takes a journey to Karbala. But he arrives at the end of the Battle of Karbala after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions.

Beizai and master of Persian miniature Mahmud Farshchian are among the artists who will be honored in the program “Forty Days of Love”.

Farshchian has created several paintings including “The Evening of Ashura”, “Ali-Asghar (AS)” and “The Standard-Bearer of Truth” about the tragedy of Ashura.

Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram, the day upon which Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala as a result of their valiant stand against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Photo: The Tehran Symphony Orchestra performs a concert at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall on April 19, 2018. (YJC/Alireza Farahani)

