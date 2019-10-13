Golden Eagle passengers on tour across Iran

TEHRAN - A number of international rail travelers arrived in Isfahan early on Sunday on an excursion across Iran.

The train, operated by The Golden Eagle Luxury Trains, has so far passed through the cities of Mashhad, Yazd, and Kerman, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Boarding 21 passengers and 42 crew members, it arrived in the country on October 9 and is slated to leave it on October 21, the report said.

The Golden Eagle Luxury Trains is amongst long-distance rail tour operators to the country that offers exclusive itineraries between Moscow and Tehran and vice versa under the name “Persian Odyssey.”

The company also operates another prestigious tour titled “Heart of Persia” that commences and ends in Tehran. The 14-day voyage explores so many of Iran’s remarkable sites and incredibly scenic landscapes.

AFM/MG