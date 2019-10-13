Iran’s Sadeghi wins silver in karate kata at ANOC World Beach Games

TEHRAN – Fatemeh Sadeghi from Iran claimed a silver medal in karate kata at the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games on Sunday.

Sandra Sánchez from Spain won the women's individual kata with a score of 26.28 points.

Sadeghi finished in second place with 24.66.

Maria Dimtrova of the Dominican Republic and Mo Lau of Hong Kong won the bronze medal.

The 2019 World Beach Games, officially known as the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 and commonly known as Qatar 2019, is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The competition started on 11 October and will finish on 16 October in Doha, Qatar.