Iran advance to ANOC World Beach Games semis

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team defeated Paraguay 5-4 to book a place at the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games semifinals Monday night.

Mohammadali Mokhtari, Edgar Daniel Barreto Sosa (own goal), Mahdi Shirmohammadi, Hamid Behzadpour and Mohammad Masoumizadeh scored for Iran.

Carlos Alfredo Carballo Ruiz (twice), Jesús Amado Rolón Caballero and Carlos Valentín Benítez were on target for Paraguay.

Iran had already defeated Ukraine and Senegal in Group C.

Senegal also defeated Ukraine 7-5 in the group.

Iran qualified for the semis and will face winners of Russia and Japan on Tuesday.

Beach soccer is one of 14 sports being showcased at the World Beach Games, which are being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from 11-16.