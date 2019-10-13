Iran beat Senegal at ANOC World Beach Games

TEHRAN – Iran beach soccer team defeated Senegal at the Association of National Olympic Committees World Beach Games Sunday night.

Two teams drew 6-6 in the regular time and went to extra time. They each scored two goals and the game went to a penalty shootout.

Iran defeated Senegal 3-1 in penalty in Group C.

Paraguay defeated Ukraine 5-4 in another group match.

Iran will play Paraguay on Monday while Senegal face Ukraine.

The Persians, who started the campaign with a 5-4 win over Ukraine, sit top of the table with six points.

Beach soccer is one of 14 sports being showcased at the World Beach Games, which are being held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from 11-16.