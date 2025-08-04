More than 160 earthquakes hit Iran in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 163 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from July 26 to August 1, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 113 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 41 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; and nine earthquakes with a magnitude between 4 and 5 have occurred in the country, IRNA reported.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter scale, which occurred on July 28 in Bushehr province.

Among the provinces of the country, Bushehr, with 47, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Semnan province with 19 earthquakes.

During the same period, one earthquake hit Tehran province. No earthquakes were recorded in East Azarbaijan, West Azarbaijan, Alborz, Ilam, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kermanshah, and Lorestan provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025) according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

MT/MG