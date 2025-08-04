Le Monde publishes new details of campaign against Karim Khan and ICC

French newspaper Le Monde has reported extensive details of an intensifying intimidation campaign targeting the International Criminal Court's chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

The campaign has taken place against the backdrop of Khan's efforts to build and pursue a case against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other Israeli officials over alleged war crimes, Middle East Eye reported.

Khan went on leave in mid-May after an attempt to suspend him, prompted by a senior member of his own office, failed. This was amid an ongoing United Nations investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the prosecutor.

In a story published on Friday, the French newspaper quoted British barrister Andrew Cayley, who oversaw the ICC's Palestine investigation, saying Dutch intelligence informed him that he was at risk in The Hague.

Cayley said that in December 2024 he was directly threatened: "I was told I was an enemy of Israel and that I should watch my back."