Iran–Pakistan trade conference opens in Islamabad with President Pezeshkian in attendance

TEHRAN - The Iran–Pakistan Business Conference opened in Islamabad on Sunday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in attendance, alongside a high-ranking delegation. The event was hosted by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Upon his arrival at the conference venue, Pezeshkian was welcomed by Senator Dar. The gathering brought together numerous business leaders, officials from chambers of commerce, and representatives of major Pakistani investment firms.

In his opening remarks, Pakistan’s Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan welcomed the finalization of a draft Free Trade Agreement between the two countries and said both sides are committed to resolving tariff-related issues and enhancing border infrastructure.

He announced that the next session of the Iran–Pakistan Joint Economic Commission will be held in Tehran next month and highlighted the activation of the Pishin–Mand border market as a joint commitment aimed at boosting bilateral trade. He also revealed plans to open a new border crossing at Chadgi–Kouhak.

Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Mohammad Atabak, also addressed the conference, expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s support of Iran during Israel’s recent 12-day offensive, which he said had deeply resonated with the Iranian public.

Atabak noted that while trade volumes between the two countries had increased last year, implementation of current agreements will require expansion of land terminals, improvement of rail connectivity, and enhanced port cooperation.

Senator Dar emphasized the close ties between Iran and Pakistan under the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and invited Iranian investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan, citing broad economic reforms and the creation of a special investment facilitation council.

Referring to his recent talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Dar said both countries are determined to strengthen cooperation in customs and border infrastructure development.

Iran and Pakistan have been striving to expand economic cooperation despite longstanding infrastructure bottlenecks and geopolitical challenges. Both nations are part of the ECO bloc and share strategic interests in regional trade connectivity, especially through initiatives like the Pishin–Mand border market and the INSTC corridor.

