US standing against global will for Palestinian state

TEHRAN – U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has shown contempt for the leaders of France, Britain, and Canada for planning to recognize the Palestinian state, calling them “clumsy”.

These three countries, which have been sending arms to Israel in its nearly two-year war on Gaza, are realizing, though too late, that Israel sees no limit in its crimes against the Gazans, especially banning the entry of humanitarian aid which has led to famine in the enclave. Moreover, these countries are also under pressure at home for what is going on in Gaza and are worried about the rising isolation of Israel, which they see as their ally in the region.

Though among the three mentioned countries, Britain and Canada have conditioned recognizing Palestine, the Trump administration still feels unhappy and frustrated.

Rubio has even humiliated the three countries, telling Fox News that “there can be no Palestinian state unless Israel agrees to it".

Canada and France have been scolded more than Britain. President Donald Trump, who has a covetous eye on Canada and is angry with its prime minister Mark Carney, even threatened to punish Ottawa. "Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh' Canada!!!"

French President Emmanuel Macron was the first European leader who announced that Paris will recognize the Palestinian state in September and his country along with the Saudi Kingdom chaired a UN General Assembly meeting in late July to push for the recognition of Palestine in an attempt to end the Gaza war.

Like Trump who vented his anger at Carney, Rubio also called Marcon’s decision “reckless”.

"This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio wrote on X on July 25.

Contrary to what Rubio claimed, France has said the decision is intended to prevent similar October 7 attacks.

The remarks by Rubio and Trump show that the U.S. does not waver in backing hawks in Israel even it leads to alienating its closest Western friends.

Of the 193 UN member states, approximately 147 currently recognize the State of Palestine. Washington fears that recognition by Canada, France and Britian would prompt the remaining countries to join the campaign and make the United States and Israel look more isolated than ever.

The entire world, except the United States, believes that there is no alternative other than a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in which Palestinians and Israel live in peace with each other.

In fact, the U.S. is standing against the efforts by the international community to end the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In cooperation with the hawks, or better say war criminals in Israel, the Trump administration is trying to force the remaining Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank to leave their homeland.

The director of Israel's Mossad spy agency visited Washington on July 18 seeking U.S. help in convincing countries to take hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, two sources with knowledge of issue told Axios at the time.

Axios said the spy chief, David Barnea, told White House envoy Steve Witkoff that Israel has been speaking in particular with Ethiopia, Indonesia and Libya.

Contrary to certain claims, it seems the Trump administration is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state. In June, Washington's ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, said he did not think an independent Palestinian state remained a U.S. foreign policy goal.

The U.S. not only makes no efforts for a Palestinian state it is also complicating the situation. On July 31, the State Department announced sanctions on officials of the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization for trying to "internationalize” their conflict with Israel, including by bringing cases to the International Criminal Court, and "undermining the prospects for peace".

In addition to seeking to abort efforts to create a Palestinian state, American officials, seeing Palestinians as subordinates, believe that Palestinian even have no right to cry war crimes and crimes against humanity at the hands of Israel before the UN courts.

Even if all countries vote for a Palestinian state the U.S. will kill the move because it must be approved by the UN Security Council, where the United States has a veto right.