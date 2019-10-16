Iran beach soccer team win bronze at World Beach Games

TEHRAN – Iran national beach soccer team claimed a bronze medal at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games semifinals on Wednesday.

Iran defeated Italy 3-1 in the penalty shootout after two teams drew 5-5 at regular and extra time.

Brazil won the title after beating Russia 9-3 in the final match.

Beach soccer is one of 14 sports being showcased at the World Beach Games, which was held in Doha, the capital of Qatar, from 11-16.

Iranian athletes have already won one gold and one silver in the event.

Pouya Rahmani won a gold at the beach wrestling men’s +90kg final and Fatemeh Sadeghi claimed a bronze in karate kata.

The 2019 World Beach Games, officially known as the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 and commonly known as Qatar 2019, is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).