Iran’s Rahmani wins gold at beach wrestling

TEHRAN – Pouya Rahmani claimed a gold medal at the beach wrestling men’s +90kg final at the 1st ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 in Doha, capital of Qatar on Tuesday.

He defeated Ufuk Yılmaz of Turkey 3-0 in the final match.

The bronze medal went to Georgian Mamuka Kordzaia.

Iran’s Fatemeh Sadeghi has already seized a silver medal in karate kata.

The 2019 World Beach Games, officially known as the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019 and commonly known as Qatar 2019, is an inaugural international beach multi-sport event organized by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The competition started on 11 October and will finish on 16 October in Doha, Qatar.