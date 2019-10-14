Annual garden, greenhouse products anticipated to rise 17% by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- Production of garden and greenhouse products in Iran is anticipated to increase 17 percent in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020) from that of the previous year, deputy agriculture minister announced.

In an interview conducted by ILNA, Mohammad-Ali Tahmasbi also said that the ministry’s anticipation for production of these products has been realized during the first half of the current year and in case of no unexpected condition such as sudden change of weather the anticipated figure will come true for the second half as well.

The official put the expected output of the mentioned products for this year at 23.737 million tons and said the figure has been 20.454 million tons in the past year.

MA/MA