Zarif renews Iran’s call to Persian Gulf states to join Tehran’s peace plan

TEHRAN – In a post on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif renewed Iran’s call to all countries bordering the Persian Gulf to join Tehran’s initiative to “forge a blueprint for peace, security, stability, and prosperity” in the region.

Grateful to PM @ImranKhanPTI for his efforts toward peace in the #PersianGulf



Reiterating #HOPE (Hormuz Peace Endeavour) I again invite colleagues in the leaderships of other regional states to join Iran in forging a blueprint for peace, security, stability & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/mpGjCcbxZr — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) October 15, 2019

At the UN summit in New York in late September, Iran officially unveiled its proposal. The proposal is known as the Hormuz Peace Endeavour (HOPE).

Zarif also thanked Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan for his efforts to deescalate tension in the Persian Gulf region.

Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, visited Tehran on Sunday for talks with top Iranian leaders. He said the purpose behind his visit was to prevent a new war in the region. He said he is trying to “facilitate” dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, which their relations have deteriorated badly in recent years over a number of issues including the war on Yemen and also Riyadh’s unwavering support for Trump’s anti-Iran policies.

Khan also visited Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.