Advisor says EU-planned INSTEX lacks locomotive engine

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, has said that INSTEX proposed by the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal to help reduce the impact of Washington’s sanctions on Iran lacks locomotive engine to start working.

“There is no hope for implementation of the JCPOA by the Europeans. In fact, the U.S., Britain, France and Germany have agreed on partitioning mission of weakening the Islamic Republic. INSTEX lacks locomotive engine too,” Amir Abdollahian wrote on his Twitter account, the Persian language website of Sputnik reported on Saturday.



He added “Iran needs an act to conduct fundamental reform” in view of “sanctions and economic terrorism atmosphere.”

INSTEX - Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges - is supposed to be a financial channel and a special mechanism for transferring money in spite of U.S. sanctions on Iran. Its objective is to facilitate Iran's transactions with European companies.



