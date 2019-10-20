Annual saffron output to reach 430 tons by Mar. 2020

TEHRAN- Production of saffron in Iran will reach 430 tons in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 19, 2020), according to an official in the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Saffron is cultivated in 113,000-115,000 hectares of land in the country and each year about 1,000-2,000 hectares are added to the under-cultivation area, but we are planning to increase the figure more in the next years”, Hossein Zeinali, the director for the ministry’s plan of medical herbs, told IRNA.

About 85 percent to 90 percent of Iran’s saffron is produced in the northeastern provinces of North Khorasan and Khorasan Razavi and the eastern province of South Khorasan, the official said.

MA/MA