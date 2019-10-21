Tehran center to hang photos of Arbaeen pilgrimage

TEHRAN – A collection of photos of this year’s Arbaeen march taken by Iranian photojournalists will be showcased in an exhibition scheduled to open today at Tehran’s Arsabaran Cultural Center.

Over 3 million Iranian individuals took part in the Arbaeen march and numerous Persian media covered the gathering with their news images, a selection of which will be on view at the exhibition entitled “Wave of Love”.

Arbaeen, which was commemorated on October 19 this year, marks the end of the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions on Ashura.

Imam Hussein (AS) and his companions were martyred in Karbala on Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, standing against the injustices of the oppressive Umayyad dynasty in 680 CE.

Iranians and Shia Muslims from other countries embark on a journey to the Iraqi city of Karbala to observe the day of Arbaeen at the holy shrines of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of the Shia, and his brother, Hazrat Abbas (AS).

The exhibit will be organized in collaboration with the Press Affairs Department of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance and run until October 28.

Photo: A poster for “Wave of Love”.

