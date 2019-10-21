Aref may not top reformists’ election list: party leader

TEHRAN – Chief of the pro-reform Union of Islamic Iran People Party has expressed doubt that Mohammad Reza Aref would be at the top of the reformist camp’s list of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary election.

“My take is that Mohammad Reza Aref will not become the head of reformists’ list in the Majlis elections,” Ali Shakouri Rad said on Monday, according to Tasnim.

He also said the reformists have not come up with a list and it’s early to speculate on the names of final candidates.

Aref is currently leader of reformists’ Hope faction in the Majlis, representing Tehran, Rey, Shemiranat and Eslamshahr.

He has also been heading the Reformists’ Supreme Council for Policymaking since its establishment in 2015.

MH/PA