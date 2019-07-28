Motahari calls on reformists to coalesce with moderates

TEHRAN – Senior MP Ali Motahari has advised the reformists to form a coalition with the moderates in the next parliamentary elections, saying a lack thereof would be a “political mistake”.

Motahari criticized the pro-reform Hope parliamentary faction and its chairman, Mohammad Reza Aref, for insisting on not forming a coalition with the moderates and independents.

“This policy did not have a good outcome in the Majlis presiding board elections either,” he said, Mehr reported on Sunday.

It cost them a chair in parliament’s presiding board as well as speakership, he added.

The notion that the reformists must not form a coalition in the upcoming elections is not correct, the top MP stated.

Motahari, who is an independent but was endorsed by the Hope faction in the 2016 elections, highlighted the importance of compiling a joint list of candidates, “including clear-headed, moderate and wise individuals – whether reformist or principlist.”

Iran’s next parliamentary elections will be held on February 21, 2020.

MH/PA