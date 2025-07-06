Hamas sends unified truce response

TEHRAN – Hamas has responded to a ceasefire proposal in a “positive” manner reflective of a unified stance among all Gaza resistance forces.

The Palestinian resistance movement has revealed that its response to the framework proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was prepared with national consensus and a constructive approach.

The response followed broad consultations with Gaza-based Palestinian factions to support the resistance and end the genocidal war on the besieged enclave.

In a statement, Hamas’s Office of National Relations revealed the movement held extensive discussions with leaders of Palestinian resistance forces and their political leaderships.

These talks focused on coordinating the response to the framework paper, which outlines steps to end the genocide and implement a ceasefire.

The statement noted that the consultations were serious and well-coordinated, leading to a unified national stance backing the Palestinian resistance.

After completing these discussions, Hamas submitted its response to the mediators.

Hamas confirmed that all Palestinian factions welcomed the unified response. It described the process as part of a responsible national effort aimed at protecting the interests of the Palestinian people and presenting a united front to halt the U.S.-backed genocidal war in Gaza.

In a related development, an Israeli occupation regime official told Hebrew media that a delegation has traveled to Doha, Qatar, to finalize the deal.

Earlier, Hamas announced the “positive” conclusion of its internal consultations and expressed readiness to begin immediate talks on how to implement the framework. The resistance group reportedly requested several amendments to the proposal, including the reinstatement of a UN aid mechanism.

Reports indicate the ceasefire would last 60 days and include the cessation of fighting between the Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces (IOF), a surge of aid into the blockaded enclave, and a prisoner exchange without ceremony or celebrations.

If negotiations on permanent ceasefire arrangements are not completed within the 60-day timeframe, the temporary truce may be extended, according to reports citing official sources.

The occupation regime will reportedly provide full information about Palestinian prisoners arrested since October 7, 2023.

Following the regime’s unilateral withdrawal from the last ceasefire agreement in March, Palestinian resistance forces have killed dozens of IOF soldiers and injured many more, using guerrilla warfare tactics.

Almost daily footage has been published of Palestinian resistance fighters targeting IOF gatherings and vehicles, including tanks being blown up in sophisticated operations and ambushes.

The rising death toll among IOF troops has put pressure on the occupation government. On Sunday the regime’s media announced another “serious security incident” in Gaza with reports of several IOF casualties by an anti-tank missile.

Daily IOF massacre of starving Palestinian civilians, most of them women and children, have outraged the international community.