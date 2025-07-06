BRICS Literary Award to promote cultural exchange, traditional values

TEHRAN – The call for the inaugural BRICS Literary Award has been officially announced, marking a significant new development in the realm of global literature.

The award aims to strengthen cultural exchanges among BRICS member countries and highlight the importance of literature in fostering mutual understanding, the organizers have announced.

The announcement was made during an official press conference in Moscow last week, where Masoud Ahmadvand, the Cultural Attaché of Iran in Russia, participated as a member of the judging panel, IRNA reported.

The award aims to foster peaceful dialogue through literature and will be granted to authors whose works reflect the traditions and values of the BRICS nations, including both original books and recent translated works, the report added.

The judging panel comprises distinguished literary experts from all member states, with each country allowed to nominate up to three authors.

As part of the award process, three writers from each country will be nominated. The selection process for the winner will unfold in three stages throughout 2025: the initial longlist will be announced in September in Brazil, followed by the shortlist in October in Shanghai, and the ultimate winners will be announced in November at a ceremony in Moscow, with a special prize to be awarded at the BRICS Artistic Festival in Khabarovsk, Russia.

The laureate will receive a prize of one million rubles, financed by the Eurasian Book Agency. The idea for the BRICS Literary Award was first proposed in November 2024, during Russia’s presidency of the group, at the BRICS Summit held in Moscow under the theme of Traditional Values.

At that time, it was emphasized that this literary initiative symbolizes the member countries’ commitment to cultural exchange and highlights the vital role of literature in promoting humanitarian cooperation among nations.

Iran's Cultural Attaché in Russia, Masoud Ahmadvand, highlighted the importance of literature in promoting peace and mutual understanding, stating, "A writer's pen is sharper than a sword. Literature can foster peaceful dialogue, support nations, and give voice to new perspectives."

The award also aims to combat prejudice, build empathy, and deepen mutual respect among nations, as emphasized by Sergei Stepashin, Head of the Russian Book Union. He noted that the award seeks to expand intercultural dialogue and promote traditional values, with a focus on fostering common ground.

Dmitry Kuznetsov, Chairman of the BRICS research group on shared values, announced that the list of values—mutual respect, solidarity, peace-seeking, kindness, and development—will be unveiled at the next BRICS summit in Brazil in September. Additionally, he announced the creation of the BRICS Literature Network, an international association of writers and publishers from member states.

This initiative underscores BRICS's commitment to using literature as a means of fostering solidarity, understanding, and shared cultural values among its member nations.

