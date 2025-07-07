China reacts to Trump's new BRICS tariff threat

China said BRICS does not seek confrontation and does not target any country after President Donald Trump threatened a new 10 percent tariff, Newsweek reported.

Trump said in a July 6 post on Truth Social that the additional levy would hit any country "aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS," an economic group of developing countries. He said there would be no exceptions.

"BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets in developing countries," said Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, at her press briefing on July 7.

"It advocates openness, inclusiveness, and willing cooperation. It is not a bloc for confrontation, nor does it target any country.

"On the U.S. tariff hikes, China has made its position clear more than once. Trade wars and tariff wars have no winners, and protectionism leads nowhere."

