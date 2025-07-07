BRICS can be standard-bearer for a more humane, empathetic, and just world: head of IRCS

TEHRAN – The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has underlined the role of BRICS in the promotion of peace and sustainable development, saying that BRICS can be the standard-bearer for a more humane, empathetic, and just world.

“Today, peace is not simply the absence of war; peace is fundamentally linked to justice, health, education, and active public participation,” the IRCS website quoted Pirhossein Kolivand as saying.

The official made the remarks while addressing the BRICS Civil Council via video conference.

Hosted by the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Council, also known as the People’s Council, was held on July 4 and 5.

Kolivand also highlighted the significance of boosting global solidarity to address challenges like war, sanctions, poverty, and environmental crises.

The official went on to underscore the role of BRICS in shaping a more equitable future by submitting four strategic proposals: strengthening relief systems and building resilience in crises, promoting multilateral diplomacy peaceful dialogue, and equitable development through sharing knowledge, focusing on human justice, and lifting unilateral sanctions.

Voicing the IRCS's readiness to collaborate with BRICS members, Kolivand proposed launching a joint platform to share expertise and relief services within the framework of the civil council.

The BRICS Civil Council, dubbed the “People’s Council,” was created following discussions held at the BRICS Civil Forum in July 2024, in Russia, and was endorsed by the bloc’s leaders in the Kazan Declaration.

Since then, each member country has begun the process of forming its respective council.

The BRICS Civil Forum is a platform that brings together representatives from BRICS societies across a wide range of sectors. Its goal is to promote dialogue and cooperation in search of joint solutions to global and regional challenges. It seeks to strengthen the participation of popular movements and civil society in policy-making and in promoting sustainable development in BRICS countries.

In 2025, the People’s Council in Brazil organized debates through seven working groups (WGs), covering topics such as health, education, ecology, culture, finance, security, and institutional development.

Armenian Red Cross condemns violence against Red Cross, Red Crescent

Last week, the IRCS in a letter urged the international communities as well as Red Cross societies to slam the violation of humanitarian laws by the Zionist regime, demonstrated through killing IRCS members and targeting medical centers in the 12-day war against Iran.

In his letter, Kolivand underscored the need for moral courage and coordinated efforts.

In response to his request, the Armenian Red Cross Society sent a letter to the IRCS strongly condemning any form of pressure or violence directed against Red Cross and Red Crescent personnel.

The Armenian expresses its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all fallen humanitarian workers and strongly condemns violence against those operating under the emblem of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, noted David Nersisyan, President of the Armenian Red Cross, in a statement.

“Humanitarian action is a complex and sacred mission apolitical, non-religious, universal, for humanity and in the name of humanity. Every member of the Red Cross and Red Crescent must be able to carry out their work safely and without hindrance. Regardless of the circumstances, war, disaster, or any other crisis, all parties are obliged to respect International Humanitarian Law, and to protect those who save lives and provide aid,” he added.

Nersisyan said that “the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols clearly stipulate the protection of humanitarian workers in times of armed conflict. Today, as the world faces unprecedented and relentless challenges, we continue to remind all: Humanity knows no borders, no nationality, gender, political opinion, or religion.

We bow our heads in memory of those who have fallen and reaffirm our commitment to carry forward their mission with courage, compassion, and unwavering dedication.”

