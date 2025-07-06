Dozens of Iranian-German citizens file complaint against Merz for backing Israeli war on Iran

Dozens of Iranian-German citizens have signed an online petition and filed a complaint with Germany’s Federal Court against Chancellor Friedrich Merz, following his statements regarding Israeli attacks on Iran, according to DW.

The complaint relates to remarks by Chancellor Merz on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit and during an interview with Germany’s ZDF television channel. In these statements, Merz described Israel’s actions in attacking Iran as a “dirty work for all of us.”

He also expressed “great respect” for the Israeli military and government responsible for the operation.

In a press release issued by the complainants, Merz’s statements were characterized as “public endorsement of a military attack contrary to international law.” They further emphasized that the chancellor’s choice of words led to “insult and disrespect” toward Iranian-German citizens.

The statement also highlighted the chancellor’s responsibility to uphold the German constitution, noting that “his remarks contribute to shaping a collective image of the enemy that could disrupt public peace and create an atmosphere of exclusion and stigmatization.”