Trump-Netanyahu-Grossi evil triangle plus Merz’s delight 

TEHRAN - The United States’ Donald Trump ordered attacks on THE Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan facilities in Iran on the early hours of Sunday, June 22.

The attack came despite the fact that Trump was claiming he seeks diplomacy and peace with Iran, and not war. But all his remarks were a sheer lie.

Trump admitted that he was aware of Israel’s attack on Iran on June 13, even though he did not openly say that the strikes were being carried out with his administration’s intelligence and logistical support.

The illegal war on Iran was a division of labor between Trump, Netanyahu, and Rafael Grossi. They were in full coordination.

Grossi’s political report, instead of technical one, to the IAEA Board of Governors some two weeks ago provided the fuel for the joint U.S.-Israel war on Iran.

Netanyahu, a fugitive war criminal; Trump as a person who is even in the fight against the environment; and Grossi who has been surprisingly silent about the aerial bombardment on Iran’s nuclear sites form the axis of evil against Iran.

Targeted strikes against nuclear facilities are prohibited under Article 56 of the Additional Protocol to the Geneva Conventions. The United States is a party to this convention, and Grossi, as the so-called chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency, must guard this convention.

Yet, Netanyahu started strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites on June 13 with the coordination of Trump and the approval of Grossi.

Now, there is little doubt that Grossi is an agent of the CIA. It is for this reason that Mike Pompeo, the CIA chief and secretary of state in Trump’s first administration, backed Grossi as the director general of the IAEA against his rival, Cornel Feruta from Romania.

On June 18 new German chancellor Friedrich Merz also tried to show his servitude to Israel by praising Israel’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, saying, “I can only say I have the greatest respect for the fact that the Israeli army and the Israeli government had the courage to do this.”

It is astonishingly surprising that strikes on nuclear sites, which are a war crime under international law, and are being lauded by the German leader.

By making such remarks, Merz cannot whitewash Germany’s war crimes by triggering World War II in Europe, which led to the death of 40-50 million people, including hundreds of thousand, if not millions, of Jews.

The targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites will go done in history as another war crime in the first quarter of the 21st century. This isa nuclear war crime.

It is not still clear what environmental disasters will result from the attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites by the U.S. and Israel.

These crimes took place while Iran’s nuclear activities were being constantly monitored by IAEA inspectors. Merz may did not know that about 25 percent of IAEA inspections were being carried out in Iran.

Probably, Merz also does not know that Israel has about 90 nuclear warheads and refuses to joint the NPT and making the Middle East free from nuclear weapons.

We will wait to see how the world will judge Netanyahu, Trump, and Grossi, as well as Merz’s euphoria.