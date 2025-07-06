UK re-establishes relations with Syria after 14 years

The UK has fully re-established relations with Syria 14 years after severing ties with the former government of Bashar al-Assad, MEE reported.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy was photographed shaking hands with the country's new leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in Damascus.

"The UK is re-establishing diplomatic relations because it is in our interests to support the new government to deliver their commitment to build a stable, more secure, and prosperous future for all Syrians," Lammy said in a statement.

Photos released by Sharaa's office also showed Lammy meeting Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.

The presidency said they discussed "bilateral ties... and ways of strengthening cooperation, as well as regional and international developments".

Lammy said the UK wanted to back a stable Syria as a means of "reducing the risk of irregular migration, ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons" and "tackling the threat of terrorism".

