Serbian translation of “The Stories of Majid” unveiled at Belgrade book fair

TEHRAN – A Serbian translation of a selection of Iranian children’s book writer Hushang Moradi Kermani’s bestseller “The Stories of Majid” was unveiled at the 64th Belgrade International Book Fair in the Serbian capital on Tuesday.

Aleksandar Dragovic is the translator of the book, which has been published by the Serbian publishing house Službeni Glasnik in collaboration with Iran’s Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO).

Moradi Kermani, Iranian cultural attaché Mehdi Shirazi, Službeni Glasnik editor Peter Arbutina and translator Dragovic attended the unveiling ceremony of the book.

“The Stories of Majid”, tells the story of an ambitious teenage boy, Majid, who lives with his grandma Bibi in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Kiumars Purahmad directed a TV-series of the same title based on the book during the 1990s. The serial went down very well with viewers and film critics.

“The Stories of Majid” has previously been published in several languages.

An English translation of the book by Caroline Croskery is scheduled to be released in London by the Iranian-British company, Candle and Fog Publishing, in the near future.

Photo: Iranian writer Hushang Moradi Kermani (C) autographs a copy of his bestseller “The Stories of Majid” for a Serbian visitor at the 64th Belgrade International Book Fair on October 22, 2019. (ISNA)

ABU/MMS/YA