Exhibit of Iranian handicrafts opens in Muscat

TEHRAN – An exhibition of handicrafts, featuring wide-ranging works by Iranian artisans, is underway at the Al Bustan Palace, a 5-star luxury hotel in Muscat.

Works by crafters from Fars province form the centerpiece of the exhibition, which opened on Monday upon arrival of Iran’s tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan in the sultanate. Seven Iranian craftspeople are holding workshops and promoting their skills at the event.

Works of marquetry, handmade textiles, tiles and mosaics, precious and semi-precious stones, personal ornamentations, glasswork, painting glassware and woodwork are amongst the offerings, Fars tourism chief Mosayyeb Amiri said on Tuesday, IRIB reported.

Mounesan on Monday met with his Omani counterpart Ahmed bin Nasser al-Mahrizi in Muscat, discussing ways to promote bilateral ties particularly in the arena of health and medical tourism.

Handicrafts exports from the Islamic Republic reached $289 million in the past Iranian calendar year (ended March 20), demonstrating three percent growth year on year, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

AFM/MG