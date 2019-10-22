Commander suggests cooperation between Iran and Russia will stabilize Middle East 

TEHRAN – Mehdi Rabbani, the deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, has said cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will help the Middle East region enjoy durable security, Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rabbani is currently on a visit to Beijing at the head of a delegation to attend the 9th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

Beijing Xiangshan Forum, whose original name is Xiangshan Forum, was initiated by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) in 2006 as a track-2 platform for Asia-Pacific security dialogue.

“Unfortunately, security situation in the Middle East is not currently suitable, but, thanks to cooperation between some nations including Iran and Russia, the situation will improve,” Brigadier General Rabbani was quoted as saying by the Persian language website of Sputnik.

The commander reiterated, “We are sure about the mentioned claim.”

The commander further touched upon Iran-Russia good relations, especially in military field, saying, “We are sure that durable cooperation among Russia and the Asian countries including China is a positive factor (for restoration of sustainable security and tranquility).”



