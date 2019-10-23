IKIA plans to operate more flights from Salam Terminal

TEHRAN - Imam Khomeini International Airport plans to increase the number of daily flights from newly-established Salam Terminal by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 2020).

Imam Khomeini International Airport City Managing Director Ali Rostami on Wednesday said that the domestically-constructed terminal is ready to operate 15 international flights.

“Currently, airlines operating international flights from the terminal include Aseman Airlines, Azerbaijan Airlines, SalamAir, Iraqi Airways, Bravo Airways, and Armenia Airways,” he said.

IKIA only handled international flights previously but plans are underway to transfer and increase some of the domestic flights to Terminal No. 1 in the near future, he added.

In June, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated Salam Terminal which has reportedly a capacity to transport five million passengers per year.

AFM/MG