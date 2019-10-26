Envoy stresses need for stepped-up Iran-Russia bilateral relations

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan has said that the development of contacts between the parliaments of Iran and Russia will facilitate the two countries’ relations.

“I am satisfied with the level of parliamentary relations and consultations between the two countries” Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Dzhagaryan has told Fars news agency.

Dzhagaryan said that the lawmakers at two countries' parliaments have also had discussions and are active in developing bilateral relations.

There are very regular exchanges of visits for the development of parliamentary exchanges between the Iranian and Russian parliaments at various levels, according to the Russian diplomat.

He added that the two countries’ stances are getting increasingly closer to each other’s.

Dzhagaryan also said that developing bilateral parliamentary relations will facilitate the relations between Iran and Russia, adding that stepped-up parliamentary ties can pave the way for more cooperation between the ministries of the two countries and expand their activities.

He further stressed the need for lawmakers of the two countries to intensify their efforts to push the two governments of Iran and Russia towards expanding relations.