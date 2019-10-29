Leader condoles with Lebanon on demise of renowned scholar

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has extended his condolences over the demise of the Lebanese scholar Ayatollah Seyed Jafar Morteza-Ameli.

“I sadly received the news of the death of the industrious and devout scholar, Mr. Seyed Jafar Morteza, in Lebanon. With his valuable, extensive and well-researched works on the history of the early days of Islam, in powerful prose and eloquent style, this honorable scholar has done a great service to the Islamic world and has fulfilled an important cultural need,” the Leader wrote in his message published on the khamenei.ir on October 27.

“I express my condolences to his respectable family, his relatives, and to the scholarly community of Lebanon. I ask Allah to bestow divine blessings and forgiveness on him and resurrect him with his immaculate ancestors (in the Hereafter),” Ayatollah Khamenei went on to say.

Morteza-Ameli died at 74 on Oct. 26 in a hospital in Beirut. He was an expert in Islam and Shia's history and was among scholars of Qom and Lebanon seminaries.

He left Qom for his homeland in 1993 after a 25-year stay to continue his research and teachings in southern Lebanon.

In the meantime, President Rouhani in a message on Monday extended condolences over the demise of Ayatollah Morteza-Ameli.

"I extend condolences to seminaries and noble people of Lebanon over the regretful loss of the thinker and researcher," Rouhani said.

In a message on Sunday, Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also expressed his condolences over the death of Ayatollah Morteza-Ameli.

“Demise of the great scholar and rare historian, Ayatollah Seyed Jafar Morteza-Ameli is pathetic. His admirable efforts in training, conducting research, Islamic historiography, defending Quranic teachings’ sanctum, Shia and continuous endeavor in explanation of lifestyle of Ahl al Beit (the household of holy prophet of Islam) will enjoy durable effects and blessings,” Larijani wrote in his message.

Also, Iranian Judiciary Chief Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message of condolences to Lebanon on Monday over the demise of the ayatollah.

Meanwhile, Ali Akbar Velayati, a senior adviser to Iran’s Leader, expressed condolences over the demise of the Lebanese scholar.

MJ/PA