Iran foils 33 million cyber attacks in one year: minister

Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi has warned of a rise in cyber threats in the world, saying Tehran has foiled some 33 million cyber attacks over the past year alone.

Azari Jahromi made the remarks in an address to a ministerial gathering of the Munich Security Conference Core Group Meeting, chaired by the MSC chairman Wolfgang Ischinger, in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday.

He added that cyber threats are currently endangering the security of people and a wide range of services related to their lives.

“Unilateralism and resorting to sanctions constitute threats against international security in the cyber sector,” said the ICT minister, underlining the need for “multilateral mechanisms” as “the solution to cybersecurity problems in the world.”

He noted that Iran, as a victim of cyber attacks, would continue to play an effective role in designing international initiatives aimed at dealing with the scourge.

The Core Group Meeting in Doha brings together 60 to 80 senior political decision-makers, experts, and representatives of international organizations and civil society from the region with counterparts from Germany, Europe and other parts of the world for frank discussions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Iranian ICT minister held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

In May, Azari Jahromi said Iran has developed an indigenous firewall securing its sensitive industrial facilities against Stuxnet, a cyber weapon widely believed to be made by the US and Israel and used in the past to target the Islamic Republic’s nuclear energy program.

Iran said in November last year that it has successfully thwarted a wave of cyberattacks apparently staged by Israel to target the country’s communications infrastructure, saying it will certainly follow up on the “hostile” scheme via international mechanisms.

