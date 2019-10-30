Tehran to host Iran-Armenia business forum in late Nov.

TEHRAN – Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) is planning to hold an Iran-Armenia business forum on November 25 in Tehran, TCCIMA portal announced.

The event is going to be held in collaboration with the Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber of Commerce and Armenian embassy in Tehran.

Armenian Ambassador to Tehran Artashes Toumanian and TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari, as well as representatives of renowned companies from both sides, are going to attend the forum to discuss ways of expanding mutual economic cooperation.

While the U.S. renewed sanctions on Iran are aimed at isolating the Islamic Republic both politically and economically, Iran’s relations, especially in the economic sectors, with its neighbors are seemed not to be affected by the sanctions.

The northwestern neighbor Armenia is one of the countries preserving and expanding its economic relations with Iran regardless of the sanction condition.

It has been several times emphasized by the Armenian officials as during a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran in late February, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan voiced his country’s willingness to boost cooperation with the Islamic Republic in all areas, including agriculture, transport and tourism.

As previously announced by Iran’s commercial attaché to Yerevan Mohsen Rahimi, the value of trade between Iran and Armenia has hit a record high of $364 million in 2018.

The official put the worth of Iran’s export to its neighbor at $269 million and said that natural gas, petrochemicals, iron and steel, tiles and ceramics, fruit and nuts have been the major Iranian products exported to Armenia in the past year.

