Shamkhani to visit Baku on Friday

TEHRAN – The top security of official of Iran will visit Baku on Friday for talks with high-level Azerbaijani officials.

During his visit to neighboring Azerbaijan, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, will meet President Ilham Aliyev.

He will exchange views with Azerbaijani officials over bilateral issues and the latest international and regional developments.

The visit comes a week after Shamkhani traveled to Armenia where he met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

In his meeting with the Armenian prime minister, Shamkhani noted that Iran is interested in developing and strengthening relations with Armenia in all fields. In this context, the interlocutors referred to a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, according to Armen Radio.

The sides exchanged thoughts on ensuring regional stability and security. Shamkhani emphasized that Iran considers any attempt to change the geopolitical situation in the region unacceptable and noted that his country also supports the process of unblocking infrastructure within the framework of preserving the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states.

The interlocutors emphasized that strengthening of economic ties is fundamental for the development of Armenian-Iranian cooperation in various directions. In this context, Nikol Pashinyan and Ali Shamkhani emphasized the need to boost the existing cooperation in trade, infrastructure, energy, industry and other areas. The parties discussed current programs and projects, as well as those of mutual interest.

