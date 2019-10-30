Iranian ambassador, Hakim call for dialogue to resolve regional crises

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi met on Tuesday with chief of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Ammar Hakim in Baghdad, where the two sides stressed that dialogue and peaceful means are only remedies to the ongoing crises in the regional countries.

The two sides discussed regional developments as well as the current situation in Iraq.

“The regional countries would benefit from talks and not conflicts,” Masjedi and Hakim said during the meeting, Fars reported.

“Everyone’s interest lies in using the tool of talks and keeping the region away from any conflict that could affect regional and global security,” Hakim said.

In a relevant development on Monday, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance Movement Al-Nujaba denounced Washington’s destructive role in Iraq, blaming the U.S. for being behind corruption and chaos in the country.

Al-Nujaba urged the Iraqi protesters to comply with the advice of Iraqi Shiite authorities to not allow the Ba'athist and Americans to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement also condemned the killing of Iraqi security forces and members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF).

The statement came as protests escalated in the Iraqi capital Baghdad and other cities.

