Kish Island hosting intl. building industry exhibition

TEHRAN - The 15th International Civil and Building Industry Exhibition (Kish Buidex 2019) kicked off on Wednesday in Kish Island in southern Iran, IRNA reported.

Some 105 Iranian companies, as well as 15 foreign exhibitions from five different countries, are displaying their latest achievements and services in the fields of construction technologies, equipment and building materials.

Contributing to the construction industry and tourism's progress in Kish free trade zone and promoting the special status of the zone in exporting goods and services and developing civil infrastructures are among the objectives of the four-day exhibition.

EF/