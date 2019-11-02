Iran ranks 6th in Halal travel revenues

TEHRAN – Fetching $8 billion, Iran is ranked 6th in terms of Halal travel revenues based on the State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2018/19.

Saudi Arabia with $21 billion, UAE with $16 billion and Qatar with $13 billion were ranked first to third while Malaysia and Russia, each grossing about $7 billion, gained 7th and 8th positions.

A subcategory of traveling, Halal tourism is geared toward the specific needs of Muslim individuals who seek to abide by the Islamic rules.

Muslims across the planet want to vacation in environments that respect their beliefs and cater to their requirements. Such concerns range from providing halal food at restaurants and hotels, to more diverse offerings, such as accommodation that includes prayer rooms, and resorts that have segregated as well as family-friendly facilities at swimming pools and beaches.

In line with the growth of other Islamic economy sectors, Muslims are also hoping for Islamic-themed entertainment, healthcare, shopping and Islamic financing options.

Muslim spend on travel was valued at $177 billion in 2017, and is forecast to grow to $274 billion by 2023, the report suggests.

AFM/MG